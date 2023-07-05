OpenAI Just Formed A Team To Keep Superintelligent AI Under Control

OpenAI, widely positioned at the vanguard of AI development, is already thinking about the evolution of a superintelligent AI and how it can be reined in before it can cause any irreversible harm to humanity. The company has announced the formation of Superalignment, a group led by OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, that will develop strategies and control methods to guide superintelligent AI systems. This won't be the first time that OpenAI is talking about superintelligent AI, a concept that is deemed hypothetical by some, and a looming threat to humanity by the rest.

In May 2023, OpenAI chief Sam Altman co-authored a paper with Sutskever, in which he described the need for a special kind of supervision for superintelligent AI and how it must be handled safely before it can be integrated with human society. A key prospect was that a threshold should be set for AI systems, and as soon as they cross a certain level of machine intelligence, an international authority must step in to conduct an audit, inspection, compliance check, and most importantly, implement restrictions wherever necessary.

However, the paper also warned that "it would be unintuitively risky and difficult to stop the creation of superintelligence." That's where Superalignment comes into the picture as a group with the right kind of expertise and foresight to negate the perceived risks associated with a superintelligent AI system. "Currently, we don't have a solution for steering or controlling a potentially superintelligent AI, and preventing it from going rogue," says OpenAI.