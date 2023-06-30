How To Enable Google Chrome's New Design Refresh

For over a decade, Google Chrome has dominated other web browsers by a large margin on both mobile and desktop. The reasons for this popularity include ease of use, high responsiveness, and frequent updates with minor but useful features. While Chrome also has a reputation for hogging your PC's RAM, Google attempted to fix the issue by adding a "memory saver" feature that puts unused tabs to sleep to free up some RAM.

From a visual perspective, however, Chrome has not gained any significant features since 2018. This is set to change soon as Google has been working on a design "refresh" for Chrome for Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, and other desktop platforms.

This isn't a full-fledged redesign, which is why Google is calling it a "refresh." However, we can see curvier elements, new icons in line with Chrome for Android, and a splash of colors. The list of changes may get longer as we approach a final announcement from Google. If you want to try out how the world's most popular browser feels with these enhanced elements, this guide will walk you through the simple steps required to enable Google Chrome's new design "refresh."