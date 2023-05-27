Why Google Chrome Is Replacing Its Unnecessary Lock Icon

Some Internet users are happy to enable their online security of choice and merrily trundle on around the web, trusting that the programs running in the background are keeping them safe from harm. For the most part, of course, they do.

It can be important, however, to develop a deeper understanding of what certain security software is doing and how it works. One notable security aspect that has many Google Chrome users confused is the tiny lock icon that appears next to most URLs in the browser bar. Despite the sheer number of Google Chrome users around the world – reports in 2023 stated that 3.2 billion people use it as their main browser — it seems that many don't understand what the lock icon signifies.

This seemingly reassuring little icon has been causing so much confusion among Chrome's legions of users that it's set to be replaced. Here's a closer look at the confusion, the true meaning of the lock symbol, and what will be taking its place in the browser. It's just one of many Chrome features that are due for a change.