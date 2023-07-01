How To Schedule Posts On LinkedIn

Have you ever wondered how users on LinkedIn are able to seemingly be active and post at all times? Maybe you've read a post that ended up being way longer than you anticipated, and you wonder how they managed to take the time to write it out.

It is much of a secret at all. These influencers and many more use the Schedule feature on LinkedIn to prepare posts ahead of time. As the name implies, this feature allows users to draft posts, which can be published at a specific date and time in the future. Perhaps you want to celebrate a holiday or are waiting to reveal an embargoed piece of information. No matter the reason, it could be a great way for you to organize and plan out your LinkedIn presence.

It's important to remember that not every type of post is compatible with Schedule at the moment. Event RSVPs, job postings, and any other type of post that requires user interactivity can't be scheduled ahead of time as of this writing. That said, almost any other post can be made through this method, and it's very easy to set up according to the popular social media network, whether you're on the LinkedIn desktop website or mobile app.