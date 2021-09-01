LinkedIn talks about the future of Stories and Video

LinkedIn is a professional social network, and the company is constantly testing new features and asking for user feedback on them. Last year, LinkedIn launched Stories to allow members to share video updates concerning their personal and professional lives. LinkedIn is now leveraging what it’s learned since Stories launched to grow the format into a reimagined video experience available across the platform.

The goal is to leverage mixed-media and creative tools from the Stories more consistently across the entire platform. The social network also wants to integrate Stories more tightly across the user’s professional identity. LinkedIn will remove the current Stories experience by the end of September as it is working on a new upgraded experienced rollout.

The social network talks about some of what it learned with the original Stories format and will presumably integrate into the revised Stories offering. Specifically, users wanted the videos they create to remain on their profile rather than disappearing. LinkedIn didn’t expect users to want informal videos to be attached to their profile indefinitely. It originally integrated the disappearing posts to help eliminate barriers people might feel about posting.

LinkedIn also says that while Stories originally offered Stickers and other features such as question of the day prompts to make videos more engaging, users wanted more ways to improve their video in the network’s professional context. Users should expect additional ways to tweak and modify their videos when the new Stories experience rolls out.

LinkedIn is offering no clear date on when the updated Stories feature will be available for users. However, it was firm in noting that the current Stories featuring would be eliminated by the month’s end.