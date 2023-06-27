Roku Is The Latest Streamer To Get Into Live Sports

Roku is entering the live sports streaming fray after striking a deal with Formula E. The company has partnered to become the streaming hub for Formula E races, starting with the 2024 season. Come January, Roku will be live-streaming 11 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races on The Roku Channel. Simultaneously, five of the races will be live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, all of which are going to be available via the Roku Sports Experience.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch the Formula E races live in the app. In addition to live races, Roku will further indulge racing fans with additional content such as highlights, event previews, replays, and even the Formula E docu-follow series, titled "Unplugged." The multi-year deal marks Roku's first live sports streaming deal as it tries to capitalize on attracting sports fans that are still clinging to cable TV.

The provisional calendar of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's 10th season began on January 13, 2024 in Mexico City, and extends until July for Round 16 and 17 in London. One of the events is also taking place in Portland, following the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event held at the Portland International Raceway earlier this week. Roku evidently doesn't want to fall behind as streaming rivals turn to live sports.