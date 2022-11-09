Netflix's Next Evolution May Be Live Sports Streaming

If you thought that Netflix was strictly a source of binge-streaming movies and TV shows, you may need to change that mindset soon. It seems that Netflix may be exploring an unexpected source of revenue — live sports. If the rumors prove to be true, will Netflix be able to compete against the giants, or will it be aiming for smaller leagues to start with?

It's not exactly a surprise that Netflix might want to increase its subscriber count. To do this, the company has explored different options. It recently added an ad-supported pricing tier, following in the footsteps of some other streaming services that have already done so, such as Disney Plus.

Netflix also taps into the gaming market to some extent, increasing its game catalog, and it battles account sharing on a regular basis. Whether these things are working or not, live sports just might be able to do the trick — only it's not that simple.