Why Ford Isn't Concerned About Tesla's Cybertruck

In a recent interview with CNBC financial reporter Jim Cramer, the Ford CEO spoke about his company's relationship with Elon Musk and Tesla, and how both are approaching the future of electric vehicles. Back in May, Ford inked a deal with Tesla to grant them access to the latter's country-wide network of Supercharger stations, which will prove beneficial for Ford's own burgeoning electric vehicle line.

When Cramer asked Jim Farley about the looming release of Tesla's Cybertruck, and the potential of Musk poaching Ford's customers, Farley was rather dismissive of the notion.

"The reality is, America loves an underdog — and we are the market leader for EV trucks and vans, and we know those customers better than anyone," Farley said. '"And if he wants to design a Cybertruck for Silicon Valley people, fine."

"It's like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel," Farley continued. "But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that's a different kind of truck."

While it may seem gutsy for Farley to dismiss such a major release out of hand, it's not without good reason. Ford's current principal offering in the EV market is its fully-electric F-150 Lightning, which has sourced high reviews from most major automotive publications and has overall sold quite well year-over-year. Even so, with the sheer hype power behind the Cybertruck, Tesla may stage a major strike on the EV scene.