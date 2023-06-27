Why Ford Isn't Concerned About Tesla's Cybertruck
Originally announced back in 2019, Tesla's mysterious Cybertruck immediately drew eyes as a bold new direction for purely electric roadworthy vehicles. Though, the fact that it looked like something out of a 90s video game also did its fair share for advertising. Several years and multiple industry shakeups later, the Cybertruck is on the verge of becoming a reality, with the official launch scheduled for this coming September, and an increasing rollout in 2024.
With so much hype and promise behind the Cybertruck, it would be understandable for other major automotive manufacturers — particularly those that deal primarily in personal pickups — to look at it with a wary eye.
However, Jim Farley, CEO of American truck power player Ford, isn't especially worried about Tesla and the Cybertruck making moves towards his company's turf. As Farley put it himself, Ford specializes in cars that regular people actually plan on driving rather than novelties.
Trucks for 'real people'
In a recent interview with CNBC financial reporter Jim Cramer, the Ford CEO spoke about his company's relationship with Elon Musk and Tesla, and how both are approaching the future of electric vehicles. Back in May, Ford inked a deal with Tesla to grant them access to the latter's country-wide network of Supercharger stations, which will prove beneficial for Ford's own burgeoning electric vehicle line.
When Cramer asked Jim Farley about the looming release of Tesla's Cybertruck, and the potential of Musk poaching Ford's customers, Farley was rather dismissive of the notion.
"The reality is, America loves an underdog — and we are the market leader for EV trucks and vans, and we know those customers better than anyone," Farley said. '"And if he wants to design a Cybertruck for Silicon Valley people, fine."
"It's like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel," Farley continued. "But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that's a different kind of truck."
While it may seem gutsy for Farley to dismiss such a major release out of hand, it's not without good reason. Ford's current principal offering in the EV market is its fully-electric F-150 Lightning, which has sourced high reviews from most major automotive publications and has overall sold quite well year-over-year. Even so, with the sheer hype power behind the Cybertruck, Tesla may stage a major strike on the EV scene.