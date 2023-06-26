Tesla's Cybertruck Still Looks Wildly Out Of Place In The Real World
After several years of mysteries and delays, Tesla's ambitious EV pickup, the Cybertruck, is slated for its public launch near the end of 2023. While the vehicle's official specs have not yet been updated on its website, it has clearly gone through some obvious changes from the original concept, all while still looking like a low-polygon vehicle from an original PlayStation game. Of course, it's one thing to see a picture of the Cybertruck- it's something else entirely to actually see this blocky vehicle in motion.
In a brief video posted to the r/teslamotors subreddit by user RealPokePOP, we've gotten a glimpse of how the Cybertruck handles close-quarters situations. The 13-second video shows the Cybertruck in a public parking garage, where it carefully navigates around parked cars and support beams. The vehicle still looks absolutely uncanny with its jagged, polygonal shape, flat, shiny panels, and weirdly narrow tail lights, but based on this short view, it is, undoubtedly, the real deal.
Rear-wheel steering
One of the big highlights of the video posted on Reddit is a glimpse of the Cybertruck's rear-wheel steering technology. Full control of all four wheels is a must for hearty, roadworthy vehicles like pickup trucks, which means the Cybertruck features it as well. To clarify, rear-wheel steering isn't the same thing as all-wheel drive, which just powers all four wheels to navigate rough terrain. Rear-wheel steering automatically turns the rear axles in the opposite direction as the front wheels, which decreases a vehicle's overall turning radius at low speed
In the Reddit video, we can see the Cybertruck turning its front wheels to reverse through the parking garage, but if you look closely, you can also see the rear wheels shifting ever so slightly. Rear-wheel steering doesn't usually allow drivers to turn the rear axle to the same degree as the front axle, but even that little extra wiggle room can make a car vastly more maneuverable. This is how, despite its prodigious size, the Cybertruck is able to navigate the parking garage so smoothly.
As the Cybertruck's specs have not been updated since its initial reveal, we don't know exactly how wide its rear-wheel steering makes its turning radius. That said, we will probably know very soon — Tesla is planning on launching the Cybertruck in earnest this coming September, with more detailed information about the production version to be unveiled during a formal delivery event. If you're holding out for details on this bizarre vehicle, that's when you'll get them.