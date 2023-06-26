Tesla's Cybertruck Still Looks Wildly Out Of Place In The Real World

One of the big highlights of the video posted on Reddit is a glimpse of the Cybertruck's rear-wheel steering technology. Full control of all four wheels is a must for hearty, roadworthy vehicles like pickup trucks, which means the Cybertruck features it as well. To clarify, rear-wheel steering isn't the same thing as all-wheel drive, which just powers all four wheels to navigate rough terrain. Rear-wheel steering automatically turns the rear axles in the opposite direction as the front wheels, which decreases a vehicle's overall turning radius at low speed

In the Reddit video, we can see the Cybertruck turning its front wheels to reverse through the parking garage, but if you look closely, you can also see the rear wheels shifting ever so slightly. Rear-wheel steering doesn't usually allow drivers to turn the rear axle to the same degree as the front axle, but even that little extra wiggle room can make a car vastly more maneuverable. This is how, despite its prodigious size, the Cybertruck is able to navigate the parking garage so smoothly.

As the Cybertruck's specs have not been updated since its initial reveal, we don't know exactly how wide its rear-wheel steering makes its turning radius. That said, we will probably know very soon — Tesla is planning on launching the Cybertruck in earnest this coming September, with more detailed information about the production version to be unveiled during a formal delivery event. If you're holding out for details on this bizarre vehicle, that's when you'll get them.