How Long Will The Battery Last In A Rivian R1T?

The newest Rivian R1T has a standard 105 kWh battery that delivers 260 miles of range, impressive numbers for a portly electric truck with dual electric motors that churn a combined 600 horsepower. Rivian has two optional battery packs for the R1T: the Large and Max. The former is a 135 kWh battery for 352 miles of range. Meanwhile, the 180 kWh Max battery could deliver an estimated 400 miles of juice before recharging.

Nobody saw Rivian beating Tesla in the range department. For instance, the base dual-motor Tesla Model Y yields 279 miles of range, while the EPA estimates the Model Y Long Range variant at 330 miles. As battery technology and new chemistries emerge, future EVs could go for longer on a single charge. However, EV battery longevity remains a critical part of the equation.

On average, the lithium-ion battery packs in a modern electric car can last over a decade of discharging and recharging before going flat. Given a modicum of care (preventing overcharging, avoiding fast charging, etc.), an electric car's batteries could have a 12 to 15-year lifespan when driven in temperate climates. But regarding the Rivian R1T, how long could buyers expect the battery to last before needing a costly replacement?