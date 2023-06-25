How Long Will The Battery Last In A Rivian R1T?
The newest Rivian R1T has a standard 105 kWh battery that delivers 260 miles of range, impressive numbers for a portly electric truck with dual electric motors that churn a combined 600 horsepower. Rivian has two optional battery packs for the R1T: the Large and Max. The former is a 135 kWh battery for 352 miles of range. Meanwhile, the 180 kWh Max battery could deliver an estimated 400 miles of juice before recharging.
Nobody saw Rivian beating Tesla in the range department. For instance, the base dual-motor Tesla Model Y yields 279 miles of range, while the EPA estimates the Model Y Long Range variant at 330 miles. As battery technology and new chemistries emerge, future EVs could go for longer on a single charge. However, EV battery longevity remains a critical part of the equation.
On average, the lithium-ion battery packs in a modern electric car can last over a decade of discharging and recharging before going flat. Given a modicum of care (preventing overcharging, avoiding fast charging, etc.), an electric car's batteries could have a 12 to 15-year lifespan when driven in temperate climates. But regarding the Rivian R1T, how long could buyers expect the battery to last before needing a costly replacement?
Rivian R1T battery lifespan: Too early to tell
Remember that Rivian only started mass-producing the R1T in mid-2021. It's relatively premature to talk about battery lifespan since the R1T is fresh as a daisy from a consumer standpoint. However, the Rivian R1T has a comprehensive warranty that covers the electric drivetrain and the battery pack, and the numbers could help potential buyers gauge the average battery lifespan.
According to Rivian, all new R1T electric trucks and R1S electric SUVs sold in the USA have a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. Moreover, it has an eight-year/175,000-mile warranty for the battery, drivetrain, and high-voltage components. Rivian promises its batteries will retain 70% or more capacity within the prescribed warranty period.
In contrast, the Tesla Model Y has an eight-year/120,000-mile battery warranty. The Rivian has a better warranty, but Tesla batteries have a reputation for longevity, with some examples lasting 300,000 to 500,000 miles or 15 to 25 years on average. The better question is: Will the Rivian's batteries outlast a Tesla's? Only time will tell.