Hacker Claims Tesla Full Self-Driving Has Secret 'Elon Mode'

It's important to note that the existence of Elon Mode hasn't been officially confirmed. That being said, GreenTheOnly's thread appears to be positive regarding the alleged setting. They praise the lack of nag while driving 600 miles on the road in fairly busy traffic, and also comment on the progress Tesla is seemingly making with detecting debris. However, they stress that the alleged mode is still a major work in progress, citing unexpected lane changes and a relatively slow driving speed as setbacks.

With all of this in mind, it's safe to assume that even if the Elon Mode is confirmed to be in development at Tesla, it will be a while before it's made available to FSD drivers — assuming that ever happens. It is nice to see that Tesla is possibly working to fix the nagging problem, which users have complained was too frequent and distracting in its mission to keep users focused on the road.

However, the other frequent complaint involving random and unprompted lane switches is still being worked on, and driving on public roads with incomplete code poses serious risks for drivers using an already controversial system. If Elon Mode is being worked on, we certainly hope it gets confirmed and released when it is 100% ready. Oh, and it might be a good idea to keep Elon Mode as just an internal codename.