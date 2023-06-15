How Microsoft's Azure AI Studio Will Allow Companies To Build Custom Copilots

Microsoft, in tandem with OpenAI, provides the Azure OpenAI Service: a partnership that provides access to everything ChatGPT has to offer, while cautiously shielding users per Microsoft's responsible AI policy. The cloud capacities of Azure seem an excellent fit for AI use, especially with the company always focusing on the risks as ever, and this concept is now being taken a step further.

Microsoft Azure AI Studio, as the company announced at Build 2023, is a new endeavor that will allow users to further the burgeoning potential of AI. Using the tool, they'll be able to adapt its abilities to their own requirements and ensure that it can complete the specific tasks they'll require of it.

In a Microsoft blog post, the company stated that GitHub Copilot — a sophisticated program that uses OpenAI Codex to help programmers complete the historically complex and time consuming work of coding — was the first example of a copilot as Microsoft defines it: "An application that uses modern AI and large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4 to assist people with complex tasks."