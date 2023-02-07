Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore

Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.

Concerns about AI's outcome are widespread among technically savvy users. With even experts suggesting that true self-aware machine intelligence could exist within the next generation or two, people are understandably concerned about AI's potential for destruction, both as a tool and as a self-directed agency.

As one of the world's foremost software companies, Microsoft is necessarily at the forefront of these concerns. Based on the rollout event and subsequent press release for its new AI solutions, Microsoft has taken those concerns to heart and actually made an attempt to answer user concerns about the potential dangers of this important innovation in consumer tech.