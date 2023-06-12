Will There Be A New Xbox In 2023? Don't Get Your Hopes Up
Microsoft is in no rush to release a next-generation console anytime soon, even though the Xbox Series X and S will soon be three years old. In an interview with Bloomberg, Microsoft's Xbox gaming division chief Phil Spencer pointed out that he doesn't "feel an imperative" to push a new gaming console to the market.
In fact, Microsoft is the only player among the big three — the other two being Sony and Nintendo — that simultaneously offers two different consoles in the same generation, with each model hitting an entirely different price bracket and performance ballpark. Plus, it was only a day ago that the company introduced a Carbon Black trim of the Xbox Series S.
Where the Xbox Series X directly takes on the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series S offers a cheaper alternative targeted at up to 1440p gaming. Nintendo, on the other hand, started offering an OLED version of its Switch console in late 2021, while the original Switch and its Lite version came out nearly two years apart drawing power from the same NVIDIA silicon.
Microsoft is in a safe position to wait
Another major reason why Microsoft likely doesn't want to offer a new Xbox console in the immediate future is that the company has a stacked portfolio of games optimized for the Xbox Series X and S. But more importantly, the next generation of games — especially marquee titles like "Starfield" and "Forza Motorsports" – have been extensively tested and tailored to take advantage of the Xbox Series X and S hardware.
If the recent Xbox Games Showcase is any indication, Microsoft has a catalog of new titles extending well into 2024 that relies on the Xbox Series X and S for delivering the best console performance. Plus, it also makes sense from a development perspective as well as from the lens of a cost-conscious console buyer.
Spencer also appears to be siding with a similar logic. "Right now, we're pretty set on the hardware we have," the Xbox chief was quoted as saying. Additionally, Microsoft also has $68.7 billion hanging in the balance over its Activision Blizzard acquisition, which has been cleared in the EU, though it looks like the FTC is still not sure about its antitrust implications.