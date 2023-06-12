Will There Be A New Xbox In 2023? Don't Get Your Hopes Up

Microsoft is in no rush to release a next-generation console anytime soon, even though the Xbox Series X and S will soon be three years old. In an interview with Bloomberg, Microsoft's Xbox gaming division chief Phil Spencer pointed out that he doesn't "feel an imperative" to push a new gaming console to the market.

In fact, Microsoft is the only player among the big three — the other two being Sony and Nintendo — that simultaneously offers two different consoles in the same generation, with each model hitting an entirely different price bracket and performance ballpark. Plus, it was only a day ago that the company introduced a Carbon Black trim of the Xbox Series S.

Where the Xbox Series X directly takes on the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series S offers a cheaper alternative targeted at up to 1440p gaming. Nintendo, on the other hand, started offering an OLED version of its Switch console in late 2021, while the original Switch and its Lite version came out nearly two years apart drawing power from the same NVIDIA silicon.