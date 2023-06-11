Forza Motorsport Finally Gets A Release Date

Forza Motorsport made a splash at the Xbox Games Showcase with a stylish trailer, car reveals, and, more importantly, a release date. The game will be out on Oct. 10 for the Xbox Series S and X, and via Steam for PC. Plus, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get to enjoy it on its global release day.

One of the biggest first-party releases in Xbox's roadmap moving ahead, Forza Motorsport carries the baton over from 2017's Forza Motorsport, even though the Forza Horizon series games have kept fans occupied in the meantime.

We'll see the 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and the @Chevrolet #Corvette #ERay at the starting line on October 10 when the all-new #ForzaMotorsport launches for #Xbox and PC. pic.twitter.com/UBu8fXwMZW — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) June 11, 2023

The game will feature a roster of over 500 cars, of which more than 100 are new to the franchise. From classics like the 1970 Buick GSX to the Porsche Mission R — plus the Cadillac Racing V-series.R and the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray seen in the trailer — the studio is serving the most diverse lineup it has ever offered.

Both these cars also appear on the cover art of Forza Motorsport. The folks over at One10 are promising a generational leap for driving experience in the game, and have also reimagined the ray-tracing architecture to bring its most realistic shadows and reflections yet.