World's Largest Supersonic Bomber: The Incredible Capabilities Of The Tupolev Tu-160

The United State's current long-range strategic bomber inventory consists of the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, and the Northrup Grumman B-2 Spirit. Unlike the Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-95 in Russia's inventory, all three U.S. bombers are jet-powered, with the B-52 topping out at a still quick 650 miles per hour, while the B-2's exact speed is classified, its speed is somewhere in the 700 miles per hour ballpark. Only the B-1 Lancer can break the sound barrier, with its top speed of over 900 miles per hour.

Even before the B-1 Lancer, the Soviet Union had its own supersonic bomber, the Tupolev Tu-160 White Swan, or as NATO forces called it the "Blackjack." The Blackjack first flew in 1981 and is still an active part of Russia's long-range bomber fleet. Unlike the Tupolev Tu-144, which was a dollar store knockoff of the Concorde passenger jet, the Blackjack is a serious piece of machinery.

Perhaps the most distinguishing features of the Tu-160 are its set of variable swept wings, its goose-like fuselage, and its massive size. The United State's B-52 is a huge jet with a wingspan of 185 feet and a weight of around 185,000 pounds. The Tupolev has a narrower wingspan by about three feet, but it weighs in at around 242,500 pounds, outweighing the American jet by roughly 57,500 pounds, or the weight of an entire F-22 Raptor fighter jet and a Chevy Suburban. It is the world's heaviest known bomber plane in service.