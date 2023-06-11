World's Largest Supersonic Bomber: The Incredible Capabilities Of The Tupolev Tu-160
The United State's current long-range strategic bomber inventory consists of the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, and the Northrup Grumman B-2 Spirit. Unlike the Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-95 in Russia's inventory, all three U.S. bombers are jet-powered, with the B-52 topping out at a still quick 650 miles per hour, while the B-2's exact speed is classified, its speed is somewhere in the 700 miles per hour ballpark. Only the B-1 Lancer can break the sound barrier, with its top speed of over 900 miles per hour.
Even before the B-1 Lancer, the Soviet Union had its own supersonic bomber, the Tupolev Tu-160 White Swan, or as NATO forces called it the "Blackjack." The Blackjack first flew in 1981 and is still an active part of Russia's long-range bomber fleet. Unlike the Tupolev Tu-144, which was a dollar store knockoff of the Concorde passenger jet, the Blackjack is a serious piece of machinery.
Perhaps the most distinguishing features of the Tu-160 are its set of variable swept wings, its goose-like fuselage, and its massive size. The United State's B-52 is a huge jet with a wingspan of 185 feet and a weight of around 185,000 pounds. The Tupolev has a narrower wingspan by about three feet, but it weighs in at around 242,500 pounds, outweighing the American jet by roughly 57,500 pounds, or the weight of an entire F-22 Raptor fighter jet and a Chevy Suburban. It is the world's heaviest known bomber plane in service.
Big, heavy, and fast
It's been well-established that the Blackjack looks like an aluminum bird, and it's really big, but what are the performance characteristics? It is certainly not slow. It's been reported that the Tu-160 has a top speed of a staggering 1,300 miles per hour (around Mach 1.7). The Tupolev achieves those speeds through its four turbojet motors mounted under the fuselage. For its payload, it's capable of carrying upwards of 24 missiles or about 88,000 pounds of bombs. Fully loaded, it reportedly has a range of over 6,800 miles without the need to refuel. For comparison, the B-1 Lancer can carry 75,000 pounds of ordinance, and its range is simply listed as "intercontinental."
By the time the Soviet Union collapsed, only 36 Blackjacks were ever built. It is unknown how many are still in the inventory of Russia's Air Force. Currently, the Tu-160 is undergoing a huge modernization program. It has not been divulged what the modernization entails for the refitted Tupolevs (now designated Tu-160M2), and so far only one has been built, with plans for another 16 slated for a new suite of tech. A total of 10 aircraft are still waiting to be built. To assuage any fears, the United States Air Force has 62 supersonic B-1 Lancers in good working order, ready to go at any moment.