This Electric BMW Existed Long Before The I3 And Looked Way Better

A decade ago, BMW debuted its first production electric vehicle (EV) — the peculiar 2014 i3 electric hatchback, which received mixed reviews. Its 22 kWh battery delivers a paltry 80 to 100 miles of range, not enough to make headlines or scare the Tesla Model S. After that, however, BMW added the i3 Range Extender variant in 2017 that has a more robust 33 kWh battery and a two-cylinder gas engine, extending the usable range to about 180 miles with a tankful of gasoline.

The BMW i3 hinted at BMW's electric future but also gave a glimpse at its current, polarizing design idiom, and you only need to glance at the XM or iX to confirm that fact. The i3 is not the prettiest car on the block, but it was a hotbed for innovation. It was the first mass-produced car with a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) bodyshell and an aluminum frame to offset the batteries' weight.

Tramino/Getty

Though the i3 was the first production EV by BMW, it wasn't the brand's first attempt at building an electric car. When BMW almost went bankrupt with the gorgeous yet ill-fated 507 Roadster, the automaker got new funding and developed the New Class (Neue Klasse) sedans in 1962, the cars that saved the brand from going broke and established the forefront of the sport sedans we know today — including the BMW 3 Series and its high-performance M3 sibling.