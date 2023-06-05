What Is Open Ai's New Shap-E Program?

OpenAI continues to make tremendous waves in the generative AI space. At first, the much-ballyhooed ChatGPT was a system that only those in the industry saw the true potential of. It's becoming clearer and clearer every day, though, even to those who aren't so tech-savvy. ChatGPT can create Spotify Playlists for us and even in a bizarre case, write part of an episode of South Park. As the chatbot and others like it continue to learn and improve, there's really no telling where AI may take us in the not-so-distant future.

As sophisticated as the core technology may be, though, it's still reliant on creative minds such as those at OpenAI to advance. The company's new venture, the Shap-E program, is another step forward on that front. The title hints as to exactly what it can do: it deals with shapes in a futuristic and sophisticated way.

Here's an introduction to this 3D shape-generating system, and exactly what can be done with it.