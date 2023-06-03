How To Make The Keyboard Bigger On Your Android Phone

Every Android phone comes with a default font size, but what works for one user might not work for another. Some people prefer larger, bolder fonts. Others might be able to read smaller text just fine. As a result, Android phones let you change the font size to suit your preferences. Increasing the font size will be applied to the user interface of the phone and inside apps, but unfortunately, it doesn't increase the size of the Android keyboard.

When using the keyboard on a smartphone, larger keys make typing easier and reduces typos, given that the keys are more spaced out. If you've migrated to a new Android phone or switched to a different keyboard app on your existing phone, you might find that the keyboard is too small for your liking. Regardless of which keyboard app you use, it's possible to change the size to make it bigger and easier to type on.