Why Your Android Phone's Keyboard Isn't Showing Up, And How To Fix It

Having trouble with your Android phone's keyboard can be frustrating, especially when you can't perform basic tasks like sending someone a message or typing an email. While it is a common problem among Android users, it could arise for several reasons. For instance, it could be due to a software bug that crashes the keyboard app. Or perhaps, excess cache or temporary data is messing with the keyboard. Sometimes, an incompatible version of the app could also cause failure. Whatever the reason is, there are several ways to mend the keyboard.

Before moving ahead with the troubleshooting steps, you should check whether the keyboard is not working on other apps. In case the keyboard is not working for a particular app, closing the app (removing it from memory) and re-opening it should be enough. If it's not working in any app, double-check and make sure you didn't inadvertently connect a Bluetooth keyboard. A connected Bluetooth keyboard will prevent your phone's virtual keyboard from opening.

After that, try a basic method that fixes some if not all, issues related to Android smartphones — restarting the device. Switch off your phone using the physical button on the side, or the power button in the Quick Settings panel and turn it on after waiting for a few seconds. If the keyboard wasn't functioning due to a lack of RAM or some other glitch, this should solve the problem.