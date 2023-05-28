Meta Quest 3 Reportedly Boosts Mixed-Reality Tech To Take On Apple

Meta is yet to drop any official details about its Quest 3 headset, but it appears that the company plans to pack upgraded mixed-reality tech in the model while beating Apple's own headset at the price game. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims to have gone hands-on with a prototype version of the Quest 3 headset slated for an October launch. Codenamed Eureka, the headset is said to be thinner and noticeably lighter compared to the Quest 2, ditching plastic in favor of fabric straps.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is also reportedly refreshing the front design, adding three vertical pill-shaped outlines. The two pills on the flank are each said to house a regular RGB camera — that is, a color pass-through camera to let users see the real world around them. The Quest 2, for comparison, has four corner-positioned infrared cameras. Alongside the bottom edge of the Quest 3 headset are position tracking cameras, according to Gurman, alongside volume rockers and a lens adjustment wheel.

The latter is a crucial upgrade. On the Quest 2, there are only three settings available for adjusting the inter-pupillary distance (IPD), which is defined as the distance between the pupils in your eyes. This is used as a measurement to adjust the lens positioning in order to get the best viewing experience. The Quest 2 supports IPD values between 56 and 70 mm and divides them across three settings: narrow (IPD < 66 mm), middle (61 mm to 66 mm IPD), and wide (IPD > 66 mm). The Quest 3 will allow reportedly support adjusting the IPD without taking off the headset.