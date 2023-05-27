14 Coolest Android Phones You Can't Buy In The United States
When it comes to cell phones in the United States, there are really only a few choices. The primary decision revolves around whether to go with an Android device or an iPhone. For iPhone enthusiasts, there is only one line of phones available, while Android users have a bit more flexibility, typically choosing between Samsung and Google Pixel.
However, what many people in the U.S. may not realize is that the rest of the world enjoys a vast array of diverse cell phone options that never make it to American shores (unless you decide to venture abroad). These options range from high-end but reasonably priced mid-tier phones to excellent budget options, and everything in between. There are also top-of-the-line models with every feature and upgrade imaginable.
Here are the 14 coolest Android phones you can't buy in the United States, showcasing an impressive range of options that haven't made it to the American market. While it's disappointing that these devices aren't readily available Stateside, it's still fascinating to see the innovation and variety that exists in the global cell phone market.
Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
If you're on the hunt for a cutting-edge mobile gaming phone, the Black Shark 5 Pro by Xiaomi should be on your radar. While it may not be available at your local wireless store, this powerhouse of a phone has some remarkable features designed specifically for mobile gamers.
Equipped with significantly upgraded memory storage and two internal cooling chambers, the Black Shark 5 Pro keeps temperatures low even during intense gaming sessions. However, it's worth noting that the phone does heat up to some extent during rigorous testing. Driving its performance is the Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay. Moreover, its 4650mAh battery charges rapidly, allowing players to enjoy extended gaming sessions without interruption.
What truly sets the Black Shark apart is its unique design, with a back casing that resembles the sleek and futuristic aesthetics of an "Evangelion" unit. Additionally, catering to the needs of gamers, the phone features two extendable triggers, ideal for enhancing gameplay in shooting games like "PUBG."
While the Black Shark 5 Pro shines as a top-notch gaming phone, not much else about it is stellar. The camera performance, for instance, is mediocre at best. However, that's to be expected when everything about the phone has been geared toward gaming.
Nothing Phone 1
Since its initial unveiling in 2022, the Nothing Phone 1 has been making waves with its impressive features and affordability. This solid budget smartphone offers a wide range of capabilities that are typically associated with top-of-the-line flagship devices. Powered by the latest Android 13 operating system, customized specifically for this phone, users can expect a seamless and cutting-edge experience.
Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chip and either 8 or 12GB of memory. This combination ensures smooth performance, meeting the expectations of next-gen smartphones. Additionally, the phone includes premium features such as wireless charging and in-house optimizations of the Android OS, enhancing the overall user experience.
What truly sets the Nothing Phone apart is its unique Glyph lighting system. The transparent back cover of the phone is adorned with an array of lights, each of which can be programmed to display specific notifications or messages. Users have the freedom to customize flashing patterns for different purposes, such as receiving messages, charging alerts, or pairing notifications. However, it's worth noting that users will need to keep their phone face down in order to fully appreciate the Glyph lighting system.
While the glowing Glyph system may be seen as a gimmick, the Nothing Phone 1 itself stands as a reliable mid-tier smartphone available at an incredibly reasonable price of around $500. It offers a solid performance, packed with features that elevate the user experience.
iQOO 11
A subsidiary of the prominent Vivo brand, the iQOO 11 has earned its reputation as one of the most sought-after gaming phones in India. At the heart of the iQOO 11 lies its impressive hardware and an array of features that make it a gaming powerhouse.
The standout feature is the inclusion of the new Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 chipset, which brings excellent performance to the table. Paired with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, the iQOO 11 delivers smooth framerates for even the most demanding mobile games available today.
While the iQOO 11 does come equipped with a decent 50MP camera, like the Black Shark, it is a gaming phone at heart. Sporting a large 6.78-inch display, it exceeds the size of the current iPhone, providing gamers with an immersive visual experience. However, it is worth noting that the iQOO 11 lacks certain convenient features such as wireless charging, focusing on delivering gaming proficiency instead.
The iQOO 11 offers this impressive package at a remarkably reasonable price point, approximately $650. It's important to mention that although it may be tempting to import the phone, it may not work well with U.S. cell networks. Its design is primarily optimized for networks in India and Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, if you're a gaming enthusiast planning to travel to these regions, the iQOO 11 is a fantastic gaming phone choice.
Oppo Find N2 Flip
The Oppo Find N2 Flip takes us back to the nostalgic era of cell phones and combines it with modern technology. As the name suggests, this clamshell-designed flip phone combines the best of both worlds by featuring a fully functioning touchscreen when unfolded.
The Find N2 Flip embraces the realm of science fiction, giving us a glimpse into the potential future of cell phone design (until we're inevitably implanted with ocular cameras like in "Black Mirror").
This folding phone isn't just a throwback gimmick. Below the fold, the Find N2 Flip has a surprisingly impressive set of specs. The hardware is top-of-the-line, ensuring exceptional performance and functionality. While the battery is slightly smaller due to space constraints, it still offers reliable usage throughout the day.
Dealing with foldable screens presents a unique challenge, but Oppo, like Samsung, has ingeniously addressed this issue. By concealing a portion of the screen within the phone, the company has cleverly minimized creasing.
The Find N2 Flip not only excels in functionality but also oozes style reminiscent of the early days of cell phone design. Its compact folding mechanism and futuristic metallic cover options make it a fashion accessory like the flip phones of old. This stunning phone is not just a pretty face, however, it easily competes with the best smartphones on the market.
Oppo Find X5 Pro
The Oppo Find X5 Pro takes its place as the flagship phone in Oppo's lineup. As one would expect from a flagship device, the Find X5 Pro is packed with the latest and greatest technologies. It runs on a highly-customized Android OS that's unique to Oppo brand phones.
Powering the Find X5 Pro is the exceptional Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 chipset, a powerful engine capable of speed and tailor-made for multitaskers. This chipset's advanced processing power ensures that users can swap between tasks and apps with ease.
One of the standout features of the Find X5 Pro is its impressive camera system. Equipped with a 50MP lens, this flagship device offers stunning image quality and exceptional photography capabilities. Users can capture moments with remarkable clarity, colors, and details, further enhanced by Oppo's advanced camera software features and optimizations.
When it comes to design, the Find X5 Pro is elegant and clean. The phone's sleek body features a solid metallic color and a good hand feel. However, one design choice that might raise eyebrows is the raised beveled area housing the camera module on the back case. While it adds a unique visual element, it can cause the phone to sit slightly lopsided when placed on a flat surface.
Oppo Find X6
Oppo has unveiled its latest addition to the Find series with the highly anticipated Find X6. This remarkable smartphone sets itself apart from its predecessors in various aspects, but the most notable transformation is its design. The Oppo Find X6 includes a circular camera module housing three powerful 50MP lenses — a huge change in design, both in features and aesthetics.
To elevate its camera performance, Oppo has partnered with Hasselblad, a renowned Swedish manufacturer known for its expertise in lens and camera production. The results of this collaboration speak for themselves. The Oppo Find X6 has one of the best cameras on the market.
The Find X6 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset. This is also in conjunction with an improved OLED display. The battery is the same size as the Find X5, but the Find X6 finally has wireless charging capabilities, a feature that was sorely lacking in the previous generation.
As the newest phone on the block, the Oppo Find X6 has made its debut exclusively in the Chinese market. Although a global release is anticipated in the coming months, it's unfortunate that it may not reach American shores due to restrictions surrounding Chinese-manufactured products.
Huawei P50 Pocket
Foldable phones, once a novelty of the early 2000s, are now making a comeback and gaining momentum. Among the foldable options featured on this list is the Huawei P50 Pocket.
Released in December 2022, the Huawei P50 Pocket is a foldable clamshell smartphone that makes a real fashion statement. Available in gold or white, its design resembles a sleek, gold-plated compact that readily catches the eye.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the P50 Pocket delivers on performance with top-notch specifications and a powerful chipset. Equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, this phone provides smooth and efficient operation. Additionally, it includes a 40MP primary camera, capturing stunning images with impressive clarity.
The Huawei P50 Pocket harkens back to the early days of cell phone design when phones were not only functional tools but also fashion accessories. It folds down compactly, and its cover features various futuristic metallic designs. This stunning device combines unique aesthetics with the specs to rival other top-tier smartphones.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro
Unfortunately for American citizens, Huawei phones are no longer released in the U.S. However, for the rest of the world, Huawei remains one of the most sought-after smartphone brands renowned for its competitive pricing and exceptional features, particularly in the realm of camera technology.
Among Huawei's impressive lineup, the Mate 50 Pro stands out as a high-end flagship device released in November 2022. Powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with a spacious 6.76-inch OLED display, and equipped with a cutting-edge quad-camera system, this smartphone offers unparalleled performance capable of tackling even the most demanding tasks.
The Mate 50 Pro has almost everything a user could ask for in a smartphone: processing power, a remarkable camera setup, and highly optimized software. However, its lack of Google services stems directly from the U.S. ban imposed on Huawei. Consequently, Huawei phones do not offer access to essential Google services, including the Google Play Store.
This absence of Google services significantly impacts the user experience, rendering the Mate 50 Pro virtually unusable in the States. Critical services and applications are blocked, necessitating alternative app stores and software solutions for everyday functionality.
OnePlus Nord CE 3
When it comes to budget smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 stands out as one of the best options available worldwide. Priced at approximately $250, it offers exceptional value that's hard to beat.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 houses the Snapdragon 695 chipset which isn't the most powerful on the market, nor is it even the second best. While it's not going to win any awards for processing power, it is a solid choice for a budget phone. It strikes a balance between performance and affordability, delivering a satisfactory user experience without any major compromises.
The battery life of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is reliable, meeting standard expectations. With moderate usage, users can comfortably go through the day without needing to recharge frequently. The 5000mAh battery charges swiftly, reaching full capacity within 30-40 minutes of charging.
Where the OnePlus Nord CE 3 truly shines is in the camera department. Equipped with a 108MP camera capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps, this budget-friendly device offers users the opportunity to capture crisp and detailed photos on the go. However, it's important to note that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 lacks compatibility with U.S. carriers, making it an unsuitable option for users in the United States, unless they are traveling internationally.
Poco X5 Pro
As a subsidiary of Xiaomi, Poco has gained significant popularity in India by offering mid-range smartphones at reasonable prices. However, recent iterations experienced some setbacks. The Poco 4, in particular, featured downgraded options to maintain affordability.
Enter the Poco X5 Pro, a device that learns from its predecessors' shortcomings and delivers notable improvements. The camera specifications have been upgraded, and the chipset now features the Snapdragon 778G, rectifying the functionality that was compromised in the Poco 4.
With the Poco X5 Pro, users can once again capture stunning 4K videos. The camera's clarity is impressive, catering to the needs of most users. With its powerful Snapdragon processor, the device offers ample performance to handle any mobile game available today. While it may not match the power of the Snapdragon 8, users can expect smooth gameplay with high frame rates on their phones.
Overall, the Poco X5 Pro is a powerful mid-range smartphone that excels in display quality and camera performance. It strikes the perfect balance between price and functionality, catering to users seeking a device that offers impressive capabilities without breaking the bank.
Honor Magic 4 Pro
The Honor Magic 4 Pro is a phone you'll immediately love or hate.
The Magic 4 Pro has a prominent circular camera that Honor has dubbed "The Eye of Muse," and yes, the advertisement is just as pretentious as it sounds. In reality, the Eye of Muse is a circular camera setup that takes up a little over half of the phone's backplate. Honor describes it as iconic and symbolic. This daring design choice will evoke strong reactions, and it's up to personal preference whether it resonates with you.
Despite the design choice, there's no denying that the 50MP camera performs wonderfully. It's packed with advanced features and versatile wide-angled lenses that even advanced users would be happy with.
The rest of the phone is just as impressive. It includes the Snapdragon 8 chipset, lots of high-end memory options, and an exceptional color display screen. As Honor's flagship phone, it does a great job of making an impression. The only downside is its price tag. It's a relatively expensive phone and consumers spending almost $1,000 on a phone will probably go for a more well-established brand.
Honor 70
Announced in May 2022, the Honor 70 is a fantastic mid-range phone that just recently received an upgrade from the previous Honor 50 model.
The Honor 70 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chipset. This isn't as advanced as the Snapdragon 8, but it's also not nearly as expensive. The screen is impressively large at 6.67 inches and has a max resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The Honor 70 is equipped with a 54MP camera featuring a wide-angle lens sensor, delivering high-quality images. Users can also capture videos in stunning 4K resolution at 60fps.
The only real downside to the Honor 70 is that it's missing a few key features consumers have come to expect from their smartphones. It has a speaker, but only one. A lack of surround sound isn't the worst feature missing, but it's annoying. In addition, there's no 3.5mm headphone jack. Many companies have done away with this, but it's still a trend that's largely unappreciated.
Despite these drawbacks, the Honor 70 is a great budget phone, offering an above-average camera, decent battery life, and impressive specifications. While it may lack a few key features, its overall performance and value make it a great choice within its price range.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept is perhaps one of the most unique smartphones available today. At first glance, it may appear similar to other smartphones, featuring the latest chipset, cooling technology, and a high-definition screen. However, it is the large circular camera on the back and the unique back cover texture that truly sets it apart.
Camera enthusiasts will immediately recognize the back texture, identical to that of professional cameras, particularly Leica cameras. The Ultra Concept is a limited-run phone that poses an intriguing question: What happens when you combine a professional camera with a mobile phone?
The Ultra Concept comes with a full-sized Leica lens that attaches to the back of the phone. The camera capabilities of this concept phone surpass those of any other smartphone on the market. Unfortunately, as a concept phone, there's still no word on availability. It is expected to be a limited release, with a price tag that may be out of reach for most consumers.
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept represents a daring exploration into the fusion of professional cameras and mobile phones. While its availability and affordability may be uncertain, its potential to revolutionize smartphone photography is undeniable. Stay tuned for updates on this groundbreaking concept, as Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology.
Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme made waves in December 2022 with the announcement of the Realme GT 2 Pro, a smartphone that ups your photo game with its dual 50MP camera system. While the previous Realme version had a higher megapixel count, the GT 2 Pro jumps ahead with advanced features and lenses, enabling users to capture stunning photos with improved image stabilization and focus capabilities. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 chipset and offering 8GB or 12GB of RAM, this device delivers exceptional performance at an affordable price.
However, what truly sets the Realme GT 2 Pro apart is its unique casing design. Unlike the conventional plastic or glass enclosures found in rival models, Realme has opted for a more sustainable approach. The GT 2 Pro features a back casing crafted from a recycled blend of paper pulp and discarded leaf material, resulting in an all-white tactile polymer blend.
This not only offers an eye-catching aesthetic but also provides a textured backing that feels satisfying in the hand. It's an odd unquantifiable perk to a phone, but it's one of the major selling points of the GT 2 Pro. In quantifiable terms, Realme's adoption of this biopolymer phone backing has reduced the manufacturing carbon footprint of the Realme GT 2 Pro by an impressive 35.5%, according to its website.