Evangelion:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME release date set on Amazon Prime Video

There’s a release date for the highest-grossing film of the Evangelion franchise now with Amazon Prime Video. This movie was first released on March 8, 2021 in theaters in Japan. It was then given an updated release version with the title Evangelion:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME on June 12, 2021. It is that version that we’ll see appear on Amazon Prime in the very near future. This new version of the film has “updated cuts” of a variety of scenes.

This new release with Amazon Prime Video will not necessarily have anything to do with the 36-page booklet called EVA-EXTRA-EXTRA, as that booklet was released in Japan back in June of this year. This booklet included a manga called EVANGELION: 3.0 (-120min.), and was released with illustrations and data dealing with events set before Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo with content created by director Kazuya Tsurumaki.

In a surprising twist, this newest edition of the movie will appear on Amazon Prime Video in “over 240 countries and territories excluding Japan.” One must assume that this is due to the film already appearing in theaters in Japan – but the exact reasoning is not currently public. A Khara site called EV04overseas gives a bit more detail on the subject.

UPDATE: Amazon Prime Video will also release the movies EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE., EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE., and EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO.

“We were looking for the best way to offer the movie to fans overseas as early as possible in a challenging situation with movie theatres during COVID-19, and are happy to have found Prime Video as a partner to stream it globally,” said Hideaki Anno, Creator, Screenwriter, and Chief Director for Evangelion. “We highly recommend watching it on a big TV screen for the best viewing experience.”

Such is the way of the world today – theater experiences are not guaranteed, but the creators of new films can always suggest that viewers find a way to watch new movies on a big TV at home!