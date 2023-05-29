5 Ways To Watch Adult Swim Without A Cable Subscription

Since its introduction back in 2001, Adult Swim has become one of the most popular programming blocks on Cartoon Network, becoming a brand of its own and gradually beginning earlier and earlier in the daily schedule.

Thanks to its rotation of delightfully irreverent comedies like "Rick and Morty," long-form action series like "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," as well as anime like "Attack on Titan" from its merger with the Toonami block in 2012, Adult Swim has mature animation to suit just about any taste.

The Adult Swim block still airs every night on Cartoon Network through basic cable packages, but as more people cut the cable cord, that's steadily becoming a less feasible option. Luckily, Warner Bros. Discovery knows exactly how popular the Adult Swim lineup is, which is why its allowed for multiple means to watch its shows across several different streaming platforms and websites. Not only does this mean you can watch your favorite Adult Swim shows without cable, you don't even need to wait for the regular Cartoon Network shows to end for the day to do so.