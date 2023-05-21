Can You Watch Live TV On The Xbox Series X|S?

Since the release of the Xbox One during the eighth generation of video game consoles, Microsoft has been workshopping ways to turn its flagship gaming console into more of an all-in-one entertainment center. This pursuit has been realized more fully by the Xbox Series X and S thanks to its integrations with Microsoft's digital storefront and distribution system, not to mention its impressive hardware.

With an Xbox Series X|S, you can not only play video games but download and watch TV shows and movies from the Microsoft Store, as well as use popular streaming platforms like Netflix or YouTube. As a truly all-in-one experience, the Series X|S provides several means of watching live-streaming TV channels from multiple sources. All you need is the right app and a subscription, where applicable, and you can switch between playing your favorite games and watching your favorite shows without ever turning the console off.