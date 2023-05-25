This Aston Martin Whiskey Bottle Is More Expensive Than A Brand New Vantage Coupe

Aston Martin is known for building expensive cars, but a lucky auction winner will soon be able to own a bottle of whiskey designed by the company that's even pricier. The Sotheby's auction, which began in London on May 12, and ends May 26 at 2:00 PM British Summer Time, is selling the Bowmore Arc-52 Mokume: a limited edition bottle that contains 52-year-old vintage whiskey by Bowmore Distillery.

Only 100 are being produced, and won't be made again. The bid opened at 140,000 GBP, or $168,924 USD — more than the retail price of a 2023 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe ($146,986), or even a 2023 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster ($150,086). By the end of the auction, bids are estimated to climb to approximately $265,450 USD.

The winning bidder of the Bowmore ARC-52 "Mokume Edition" will also be able to visit Bowmore Distillery on the island of Islay, off the west coast of Scotland. There, they can experience Aston Martin's rare luxury SUV, the limited-edition DBX Bowmore. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to various initiatives that aim to help boost Islay's distilling industry and maintain its long-term health.