Aston Martin Racing Vantage Legacy Collection is a car collector’s dream come true

Aston Martin Racing is celebrating the brand’s most successful Vantage racing cars with the Legacy Collection. It consists of race cars based on the 2005 Vantage and includes the V8 Vantage GTE, V12 Vantage GT3, and Vantage GT4.

“For a collector, this trio of Aston Martin Racing Vantages represents the ultimate tribute to a halcyon period for the brand in international sportscar racing,’ said David King, President of Aston Martin Racing.

“While Aston Martin has since gone on to record world championship titles with the current generation turbo-charged V8 Vantage, the foundations laid by the huge success of the original car won admirers around the globe and led to it becoming a firm favorite with racing fans,” added King.

British sports car maker Aston Martin has a knack for releasing limited-edition collection models, most notably the DBZ Centenary Collection unveiled last year. The previous collection includes a limited-edition DBS GT Zagato and a luscious DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model, collectively priced at around $7.2 million and change.

Included in Aston’s newest Vantage Legacy Collection is a V8 Vantage GTE. It became the most successful car in the FIA World Endurance Championship and won seven titles. It also won two Le Mans class victories, and it competed for the last time in the GTE Am class at Le Mans in 2018.

Aston only built six V8 Vantage GTEs. Additionally, the GTE car included in the collection bears chassis number 007 and is the seventh and final model to be made. The original car debuted in 2012 at Sebring and took its first win in Shanghai at the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship that same year.

Also part of the collection is the Vantage GT4. It debuted in 2009 and is still competing as of press time. The GT4 has a tuned 4.7-liter V8 engine, adjustable double wishbone suspension, integrated air jacks for faster tire changes, and a six-speed Sportshift transmission with a twin-plate Cera-metallic clutch.

Last but not least is the V12 Vantage GT3, which made its first appearance in 2012 alongside the V8 Vantage GTE. It immediately became a strong contender in the British GT championship and racing titles in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018.

All race-spec, previous-gen Vantages included in Aston’s newest Legacy Collection are brand new and ready to hit the circuits. All three are sporting similar Sterling Green paint and yellow trim lines. Aston has yet to disclose the pricing for its new three-car collection, but we’re sure it’ll cost a significant amount of money.