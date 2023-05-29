Things Google Pixel Fold Needs To Do Right To Beat Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold

As we await full reviews of Google's first-ever foldable, the Google Pixel Fold, it's clear this device marks a turning point for its product category. Previously, Samsung dominated the market with its Galaxy Z lineup, led by the highly-rated flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you wanted another tablet-style folding phone, you'd be hard-pressed to find one without importing it from abroad, most likely losing out on Google services in the process.

The Pixel Fold represents a planted flag signaling Google's commitment to developing versions of Android that third-party OEMs won't need to build clumsy workarounds for in order to run them on dual-screen devices. But if the maker of Android wants to unfold into a new market segment, it will have that aforementioned Samsung dominance to contend with. The Korean manufacturer has had years to polish its Galaxy Z Fold after the rocky launch of the first-generation model in 2019, and is now on version four, with the Z Fold 5 likely to launch late this summer.

Meanwhile, Google has had a few years to observe what Samsung and others have been doing with foldables, meaning the Pixel Fold appears to be a much more refined device than other first-gen foldables. At a launch price of $1,799, the Pixel Fold is clearly going toe-to-toe with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, so here are the most crucial elements of a folding phone Google needs to get right in order to take on Samsung.