Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Task Bar Tips And Tricks You Should Try

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the most versatile foldable smartphones available. With flagship-grade hardware, it can handle everything you throw at it, including heavy video games, high-resolution video recording, and making or editing graphics via apps. However, it's not just the hardware that makes this device worthy of the expensive purchase. Samsung has tweaked its One UI to let users make the best out of the large primary screen of the smartphone by providing exclusive features such as the Taskbar.

All of us have used the recent apps tray on a smartphone, right? A thoughtful feature, the recent apps tray lets us switch from one app to the other while it is still running in the background, without needing to search for it in the apps menu and open it. The feature helps us multitask and increases our productivity, but the Taskbar on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes it to another level. Essentially, the Fold 4's Taskbar is a like a tray of apps that remains at the bottom of the display at all times.

While using the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Taskbar helps you switch from one app to another within a few seconds. Tap on the desired app icon on the Taskbar, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on the Fold 4 opens it right away. You can customize the apps on the Taskbar and choose whether you want the recent apps to appear as well.