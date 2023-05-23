Watch Out For These ChatGPT Scams On The App Store And Google Play

It's easy to get swept up in generative AI systems like ChatGPT. The frightening consideration, though, is that they may represent inexorable progress towards something rather dangerous. As OpenAI's Sam Altman put it in May 2023 (The Telegraph), "My worst fear is that we, the field, the technology, the industry, cause significant harm to the world ... If this technology goes wrong it can go quite wrong."

It's a little premature, fortunately, to forecast a post-apocalyptic future and the overthrow of humanity by machines. Nonetheless, though, there are lots of dangers heralded by the technology. Privacy and data concerns surround ChatGPT, and with its popularity came a rise in scammers trying to profit from the buzz surrounding it.

Frequent users of Google Play and the App Store may have seen some of these scams already. Here's how they work and what to watch out for. As always with such things, some efforts are rather insidious. An OpenAI account and access via OpenAI's website may be the safest route to take.