GM Concept Photos Show Off The Second-Gen Pontiac Fiero That Was Never Produced

One could argue the Pontiac Fiero came at the wrong time, but it remains an iconic two-seat sports car that predated the Chevy C8 Corvette's rear-engine architecture by about three decades. The Fiero was a hit when it debuted in 1984. Pontiac sold more than 100,000 Fieros in its maiden production year, and nearly 300,000 units left the factory in the first three years.

The stellar sales figures gave then-Pontiac chief designer John Schinella, who penned other GM classics like the first-gen Chevy Camaro, third-gen Corvette, and a few Cadillacs from the 1960s, the motivation to start working on a much-awaited successor.

However, the second-gen Fiero will forever be a "what could have been" in auto history. By 1987, only 46,581 Pontiac Fieros had left the factory, less than 20% of the plant's capacity. Considering the Fiero required a two-story custom drill and milling machine for assembly, GM had no choice but to discontinue the Fiero in 1988 after a five-year roller coaster of exhilarating highs and crashing lows.