5 Special Edition Mopar Muscle Cars That Will Always Turn Heads

If you ask an automobile lover what Mopar is, they will tell you it is a much-loved car brand. This is technically not true because Mopar is not its own unique brand, but a name used to refer to a type of car built by one of the legacy brands of the Chrysler Corporation. This list of brands only includes Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, and Jeep now — but it used to include Plymouth, DeSoto, and Imperial before their production was discontinued.

The name Mopar (a combination of the terms "motor" and "parts") actually originated from a line of antifreeze developed by Chrysler in 1937. The term slowly transitioned from being simply a brand of radiator fluid additives to one of the most recognized car "brands" in history.

When it comes to the phrase "Mopar muscle car," that generally means a car belonging to the brands Chrysler, Dodge, or RAM manufactured in the 1964-1972 muscle car era. However, there is also a prestigious group of special edition Mopar muscle cars that were manufactured more recently. All these unique cars were produced in extremely small amounts, making them a collector's dream — especially since Dodge is discontinuing the Charger and Challenger.