10 Things About Ferraris You Should Know Before Buying One

For many enthusiasts, buying a Ferrari represents the pinnacle of performance car ownership. Ever since Enzo's first car, the 125 S, left the factory in 1947, the Italian outfit he created has remained a dominant force in motorsport, and it's produced some of the world's greatest road cars along the way. Buying a Ferrari is a way of being part of that legacy, with owners gaining access to exclusive events and meets through both official channels and local chapters of owners' clubs.

Such exclusivity, of course, does not come cheap. Even the most affordable Ferraris usually sport price tags that are out of reach to all but the wealthiest of sports car buyers, but it's also that unattainability that's a key part of the appeal for anyone with deep enough pockets to get their hands on one. If you're in the market for your first Ferrari, there's a good chance you'll be looking for an entry-level example, most likely one that's a few years old. There are plenty of pitfalls to watch out for when buying a car like this, and if you're unlucky enough to get caught by any of them, they might even be enough to ruin your ownership experience altogether. So, it's best to keep these 10 things in mind before heading to your nearest dealership or specialist.