Google Reportedly Plans Major Search Overhaul With Focus On AI And Videos

Google is reportedly prepping to make its search engine more "visual, snackable, personal, and human," a direction that would mark fewer "blue links" for websites and lean more toward short video and social media content relevant to the search query. According to The Wall Street Journal, Google is planning to announce new features built around AI that would make the whole process more conversational and prompt users to ask follow-up questions so that they can find the exact content they are looking for.

Users might be presented with more visual content, such as TikTok videos and other social media content, in response to younger internet users who are shifting away from traditional website formats and more in the direction of apps like TikTok and Instagram. The changes are currently in development under a project called Magi and will reportedly be announced at the upcoming I/O developers conference, where the company is also expected to reveal new hardware such as the Pixel Fold.

On the other end of the competition, Microsoft has kept pushing AI into its Edge browser and the Bing search engine. The reimagined experience has received a warm reception from users, prompting Microsoft to remove the waitlist system for Bing so that its tech is accessible to all enthusiasts without any hassles. Google's search experience, on the other hand, has been fundamentally stagnant in terms of remarkable shifts, especially in the age of generative AI — although it looks like Google is eager to change that.