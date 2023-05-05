Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Battery Life: How It Compares To Biggest Competitors

Anyone who regularly uses a laptop knows how important battery life can be — because if it's not up to snuff you'll either spend half your time searching for an outlet or have to keep it plugged in. And that sort of defeats the purpose of using a laptop over a desktop — aside from the ease of portability, anyway. And now that our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Review is out, and the device has been released for sale, how long it lasts is a pretty important question.

Before going into specifics, it's important to note that the Gen 8 has multiple settings that can be adjusted that will impact how long a single charge lasts. Additionally, as with all wireless electronics, the battery will last longer or drain faster depending on the actions being performed (i.e. idle, streaming, playing video games, etc). So the comparisons provided won't account for every single possible setting and task combination. And some settings may have an effect on performance, depending on what you're using the laptop for, so keeping it on the most energy-conscious mode may not always be the best course of action.

On average, though, the Gen 8 performs okay — not great, just okay — handling around eight hours of streaming on a single charge and only dropping about 2-3% when left in sleep mode overnight. Though it can't handle more intense tasks for too terribly long, with most games reducing the usage window down to around two or three hours total.