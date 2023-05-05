What You Need To Do If Your Android Phone Gets Stuck Updating

Updates are absolutely vital to ensure the continued smooth usage of your Android device. The software developers consistently deploy new updates for their products for good reasons, from fixing bugs that went unnoticed before to adding new features and keeping up with the latest technology. And it is your responsibility to install all those updates (especially security updates on your Android phone) and keep your device up to date.

But you can run into some problems while trying to get through this process, and out of them, the device getting stuck while updating is one that is very commonly reported. While it may understandably cause you some panic at that moment, you will be happy to know that this problem can be easily fixed without needing an electronics repair store.

Common root causes for updates to get stuck are insufficient storage space and shabby internet connections. So it is a good habit to always ensure that you have a good internet connection and enough storage before you click that update button (Also, make sure that all essential data is backed up externally before updating your device, just in case). But if the issue persists even with your storage and Wi-Fi looking good, you can try these fixes.