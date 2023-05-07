5 Of The Best Discord Bots For Your Server

A Discord server is a great way to keep in contact with friends and meet people with the same interests, whether you're swapping memes in the text chat, or yakking away in a voice channel. That said, while Discord is a straightforward chat app with some gaming specializations at its base, that's not all it needs to be.

Thanks to its open-ended nature, Discord allows for the use of special homemade bot users to add some versatility. Discord bots bring unique features to the servers in which they reside, ranging from helpful security and organization perks, to silly entertainment gimmicks. Whether you're running a large scale, forum-style server, or just want something to spice up you and your friends' private hangout, Discord bots can introduce some interesting new functionality. If you're looking for some easy additions to enhance your Discord server, there are plenty of must-have bots that help organize and enhance the fun with friends.