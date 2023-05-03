Discord: How To Transfer Ownership Of A Server To Someone Else

Having your own Discord server can be a lot of fun. It's a convenient place to gather all your friends from around the world into a single online locale for the lot of you to share memes, play games, or just shoot the breeze. When it's just you and a handful of friends, there aren't any particular responsibilities in being a server owner. Once many users start joining and the scope of the server's activities increases, however, then it can become something of a day-to-day commitment.

For some people, that commitment is one worth undertaking, but for others, it kind of defeats the purpose of having a place for friendly get-togethers. It can become far too much of a hassle to manage all of a server's members and events, especially if you don't have any additional administrators to help you out. If you don't feel like that responsibility is one you want to shoulder anymore, you can pass the duty onto someone else and keep things casual.