Discord Rolls Out Nitro Basic, Multiplayer Activities, And Support For Third-Party Apps

Discord, the communication app of choice for video game enthusiasts, is diversifying its premium Nitro tier to reach more customers with a lower subscription fee. The company has just announced the global availability of Nitro Basic, a more affordable subscription tier that costs $2.99 per month, less than a third of the Nitro subscription, which is priced at $9.99 per month. Nitro Basic will be available worldwide starting October 20.

Just like the standard Nitro package, the Basic tier gives users access to custom emojis and the special Nitro badge splashed across their profile picture. Compared to the vanilla Nitro subscription that allows uploads worth 100MB in size, Nitro Basic trims that allowance to 50MB. However, the Basic tier misses out on benefits such as custom profiles, animated avatars, video streaming in HD quality, free server boost, and the ability to access Activities on Discord's desktop client.

Earlier this month, Discord started experimenting with a new feature called Activities in the voice channels that allows users to invite friends to engage in fun games like playing "Poker Night," "Sketch Heads," "SpellCast," and "PuttParty," among others. Discord is now rolling out the feature widely, giving users an opportunity to huddle up and enjoy games or just watch fun videos without leaving the app. The best part is that players with a Nitro subscription can invite their friends to some Activities even if they aren't paying for Nitro.