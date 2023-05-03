This Futuristic Stealth Aircraft Got Its Name Straight From Star Trek

The iconic sci-fi franchise "Star Trek" has an interesting relationship with the U.S. military, especially when it comes to the names of ships and aircraft. This isn't a coincidence, since Gene Roddenberry, the writer and producer who created "Star Trek" in 1964, was a commissioned officer in the Army Air Corps. Drawing from that experience, he envisioned Starfleet — the fictional armada of spacefaring vessels that "Star Trek" revolves around — and based many of its characteristics on it. The flagship of the original "Star Trek" series was the U.S.S. Enterprise, which shared its name with a ship from the U.S. Navy as well as the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. NASA then named a space shuttle after the fictional Enterprise, creating a cyclical loop of vessel names.

"Star Trek" is still going strong nearly 60 years since its premiere, with new episodes from multiple series airing to this day, as well as continuing in video games, feature films, books, comics, conventions, and more. Over the years, other fictional ships from the franchise have taken their names from real-life Navy and NASA vessels, including the Yorktown, Discovery, and Intrepid. One aircraft developed by McDonnell-Douglas in the 1990s even shares its name with an iconic "Star Trek" ship that wasn't part of Starfleet, but rather one used by its interstellar enemies. Considering this jet prototype employed futuristic stealth technology, even casual Trekkies shouldn't be surprised which fictional spaceship it borrowed its name from.

[Featured image by FOX 52 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]