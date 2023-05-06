You Can Use An Android As A Second Screen For Mac - Here's How

A second monitor for your PC or laptop can significantly enhance your productivity and reduce clutter. For Mac users, it's pretty easy to use their iPad as a secondary screen with Apple's SideCar feature. But if you don't own an iPad, there are some sure-shot methods to use an Android device as an extended display. This guide takes you through the steps to set up and use an Android device as a second screen for Mac using wired or wireless methods.

Since the pandemic, a lot of us have resorted to using multiple monitors to manage our overflowing workloads, and this convenience has become a difficult habit to break. As return-to-office mandates force people to commute, a secondary monitor may once again become a luxury that not everyone can avail from employers or afford for themselves.

While you can buy portable monitors for your work laptops or PCs, not everyone will be comfortable with the additional expense, especially for a single-utility gadget. You can, however, use your phone or tablet to use as a secondary monitor with your laptop. If you're fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem, using an iPad to extend your Mac's display becomes very easy. But if you're using a Mac and an Android phone or tablet, you must resort to unofficial ways. Fortunately, there are some easy methods to accomplish the job, and the following sections take you through different ways you can use an Android device as a second screen for your Mac.