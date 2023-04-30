What Is Lexus' Steer-By-Wire And How Does It Work?

Lexus turned some heads when it announced that the Lexus RZ, its first all-electric SUV, would be offered with a yoke steering wheel instead of the traditional circular one, but it's what's behind that oddly-shaped control that's actually the big change here. Lexus steer-by-wire — branded One Motion Grip in some regions — replaces the mechanical link you'd usually find connecting the steering wheel and the wheels. In doing so, Lexus says, it can offer a number of benefits.

For the Lexus RZ's yoke specifically, it helps address the smaller grip area. Usually, with a circular wheel, your hands can slide around the rim as you maneuver. With a yoke — which cuts the rim down to two much smaller sections — that's obviously not possible. In the case of Tesla's optional yoke on the Model S and Model X, that means twisting your arms to keep a grip in bigger turns.

Lexus gets around that by changing how much steering angle is applied, separate from the degree to which the yoke is turned. Because the wheel is effectively a digital input, the RZ can decide how much the steering angle is adjusted depending on factors like vehicle speed or where the driver's hands are.