OnePlus Pad US Pricing Confirmed With Preorders Set To Open
The market for Android tablets is reasonably tiny and solitary, with only a handful of companies still deploying products. OnePlus played against the odds by revealing the OnePlus Pad, an Android tablet with seemingly ludicrous specifications, alongside the OnePlus 11. After weeks of teasing, the company is finally revealing the sale price and availability for several markets worldwide, and enthusiasts in the U.S. get to be part of the initial recipients.
The OnePlus Pad has been priced at $479 in the U.S. for the 8GB+128GB model, and the company has announced it will start taking new preorders this Friday, on April 28. However, early backers who have already booked their units for $99 can now pay the remaining balance, and be among the first ones to receive their order when OnePlus starts shipping the Pad.
In addition to revealing the price of the OnePlus Pad, the company is also announcing the prices of the accessories specifically designed for the tablet. The OnePlus Stylo pencil will be available for $99, while a magnetic folio case will be sold for $39. OnePlus has also launched another folio with a magnetically-attaching keyboard for $149, and early backers can claim it as a free gift.
OnePlus Pad specifications and availability
Coinciding with the company's "Never Settle" philosophy, the OnePlus Pad is unusually powerful for a tablet. It comes equipped with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, and up to 8GB of RAM in the U.S. There's 128GB flash storage onboard, a 9,510mAh battery, and support for 67W charging to restock the massive battery in just about an hour. You will need to buy OnePlus's 67W SuperVOOC charging brick separately, but chances are you will already have one if you own a flagship OnePlus smartphone.
To complement the powerful internals, the OnePlus Pad includes an 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2800x2000 pixels resolution. The peculiar 7:5 aspect ratio is designed to improve reading web pages with a desktop view in landscape mode. Meanwhile, OnePlus claims a bright and vibrant movie or TV-watching experience with Dolby Vision, complemented by four speakers for a loud output.
Other remarkable features include a centrally-mounted camera. Additionally, OnePlus takes several pages out of Apple's and Samsung's books for a working harmony between the Pad and other OnePlus devices. The said features include automatic clipboard access across the tablet and any phone with the same OnePlus account, automatic mobile hotspot switching, and screen-casting to a OnePlus TV.
Finally, preorders for the OnePlus Pad start on April 28, while deliveries begin May 8. If you pre-booked the Pad, you must pay the balance before April 28 to claim your free keyboard case or stylus.