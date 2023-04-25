OnePlus Pad US Pricing Confirmed With Preorders Set To Open

The market for Android tablets is reasonably tiny and solitary, with only a handful of companies still deploying products. OnePlus played against the odds by revealing the OnePlus Pad, an Android tablet with seemingly ludicrous specifications, alongside the OnePlus 11. After weeks of teasing, the company is finally revealing the sale price and availability for several markets worldwide, and enthusiasts in the U.S. get to be part of the initial recipients.

The OnePlus Pad has been priced at $479 in the U.S. for the 8GB+128GB model, and the company has announced it will start taking new preorders this Friday, on April 28. However, early backers who have already booked their units for $99 can now pay the remaining balance, and be among the first ones to receive their order when OnePlus starts shipping the Pad.

In addition to revealing the price of the OnePlus Pad, the company is also announcing the prices of the accessories specifically designed for the tablet. The OnePlus Stylo pencil will be available for $99, while a magnetic folio case will be sold for $39. OnePlus has also launched another folio with a magnetically-attaching keyboard for $149, and early backers can claim it as a free gift.