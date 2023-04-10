OnePlus Pad Pre-Orders Open, But Pricing Is Still A Mystery
OnePlus disrupted the affordable smartphone space when it launched the OnePlus One nine years ago. Now, it looks to do the same with the OnePlus Pad, which was revealed in February 2023 and packs fairly unusual and overkill hardware for an Android tablet. OnePlus has now opened pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad, but the final pricing won't be revealed for another fortnight. The store page says you can book yours by paying $99 to avail of benefits worth $149.
The OnePlus Pad appears to be an impressive tablet with powerful specifications. Its distinctive features, such as a centrally-placed camera that resembles an all-seeing eye and the 7:5 aspect ratio, make it look rad. Besides the striking hardware, the OnePlus Tab is unique for its Apple-like seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices, including phones, audio products, and even TVs.
The OnePlus Pad is stocked with flagship-grade hardware, including MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. In the US, unfortunately, you only get 8GB of RAM with a maximum of 128GB of storage, but that still outshines the majority of Android tablets.
The Pad supports 67W fast charging to refuel the massive 9,510mAh battery in just over an hour. It features a 13MP camera on the back and another 8MP sensor on the front for video calling and selfies.
Free folio as a pre-order gift
The 11.61-inch 144Hz LCD has a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, leading to an uncommon aspect ratio of 7:5. Besides the high refresh rate, the display also gets Dolby Vision.
This powerful hardware is complemented by special software features over a clean Android interface. Much like the harmony between an iPhone and iPad, the tablet lets you view media, copy clipboards, and even notifications from any OnePlus phone. To compensate for the lack of cellular support, your OnePlus phone's mobile hotspot will automatically provide internet connectivity, while you can also mirror the tablet's screen to a OnePlus TV.
OnePlus doesn't specify the exact version of Android. But its doppelganger — the Oppo Tab 2, exclusive to China — runs Android 13, which means you will get Android 13 eventually, if not right at the time of the launch.
The $99 you pay for the pre-order gets you a "free gift worth $149." You can choose between a green-colored magnetic folio keyboard case or a white stylus. Considering you can also get the stylus for $49.50 as an add-on, the keyboard could be worth $149 — a price justified by its integrated touchpad with gesture support.
The Oppo Pad 2 costs CNY 2,999 (roughly $435) in China, but we can expect the OnePlus Pad to be more expensive than the direct currency conversion. You may keep guessing the price until April 25th, which is when OnePlus will reveal it officially. The OnePlus Pad starts shipping on May 8th.