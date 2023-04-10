OnePlus Pad Pre-Orders Open, But Pricing Is Still A Mystery

OnePlus disrupted the affordable smartphone space when it launched the OnePlus One nine years ago. Now, it looks to do the same with the OnePlus Pad, which was revealed in February 2023 and packs fairly unusual and overkill hardware for an Android tablet. OnePlus has now opened pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad, but the final pricing won't be revealed for another fortnight. The store page says you can book yours by paying $99 to avail of benefits worth $149.

The OnePlus Pad appears to be an impressive tablet with powerful specifications. Its distinctive features, such as a centrally-placed camera that resembles an all-seeing eye and the 7:5 aspect ratio, make it look rad. Besides the striking hardware, the OnePlus Tab is unique for its Apple-like seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices, including phones, audio products, and even TVs.

The OnePlus Pad is stocked with flagship-grade hardware, including MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. In the US, unfortunately, you only get 8GB of RAM with a maximum of 128GB of storage, but that still outshines the majority of Android tablets.

The Pad supports 67W fast charging to refuel the massive 9,510mAh battery in just over an hour. It features a 13MP camera on the back and another 8MP sensor on the front for video calling and selfies.