Google's First Foldable Phone Appears In Leaked Hands-On Video

Google's eagerly-awaited foldable phone has seemingly appeared in the flesh for the first time, weeks ahead of its rumored launch at the I/O developer conference in May. Code sleuth Kuba Wojciechowski has shared a brief hands-on video of a foldable phone, which he confirmed to The Verge was indeed the Pixel Fold. The fundamental design of the foldable phone in the leaked video is eerily similar to the renders that have popped up on the internet in the past few months.

What stands out is the phone's rather squarish profile. Instead of a conventionally tall aspect ratio as seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Google foldable takes inspiration from the Oppo Find N2. However, the Google foldable has some unconventionally thick bezels at the bottom of the inner foldable panel.

There is nothing standout about the hinge design either, but unfortunately, we don't get a glimpse at the rear face of the phone in its closed state. According to a CNBC report that cites internal communication material, Google will launch the Pixel Fold on May 10 at its annual developer conference. The device will be sold at $1,799, pushing it in the same ballpark as Samsung's premium foldable offering.