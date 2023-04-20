Twitter Begins Purging Legacy Checkmarks

Twitter promised it would take away the blue badge of verification from non-paying accounts on April 20. The Elon Musk-owned platform has made good on its claim and began removing the blue tick from legacy verified accounts. Journalists, celebrities, and bunch of individuals across different domains who got verified in the pre-Musk era due to fame or "notability" no longer have blue verified badges, just as Musk had promised because he didn't like the "lords and peasants" verification system. He swapped it in favor of a subscription system.

The social media platform now requires users to pay for Twitter Blue subscription, which starts at $8 per month and also comes with a few other benefits like the ability to edit and post longer tweets. Twitter also has a separate verification program for businesses, which costs $1,000 per month and awards a gold checkmark and square avatar for it. An additional $50/month is charged for each affiliated account belonging to employees of that company. The grey checkmark is reserved for government accounts or "multilateral organizations."

Musk previously claimed that the legacy checkmarks would start vanishing come April. But the mercurial CEO was seemingly waiting to make a marijuana joke with the revised date of 4/20. It could entirely be a coincidence, based on what Musk recently told a court, after his $420 per share joke about taking Tesla private landed him in deep legal trouble.