Jaguar Reveals 4-Door GT EV Plan With More Than 400 Miles Of Range

Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to build a new series of electric vehicles and commit itself to building more EVs, with the first being a four-door grand touring car. There are no details as to what the car will actually be named, or what it will look like.

However, according to a press release from the automaker, it will ride on Jaguar's new electric vehicle architecture known as JEA (Jaguar Electrified Architecture). Also, it will supposedly have a range of "up to" 430 miles, though the EV platform is still in production. That would make Jaguar's new electric vehicle one of the longest-range EVs available on the market.

The brand has a target price of £100,000, which is about $124,192 — putting it firmly in the territory of the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air. The EV is planned to be built in the U.K. as part of a more than $18 billion plan to re-tool its factories for EV production, and get more battery powered models out the door.