Rockwell X-30: The Futuristic Spacecraft Vehicle Expected To Fly At Mach 25

It only takes a glance to discern that the Rockwell X-30 is unlike any aircraft you've seen. Born in the mid-80s as a design project for a National Aerospace Plane (NASP) that was endorsed by President Ronald Reagan, the Rockwell X-30 is a single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) aircraft that could take off or land horizontally and fly up to Mach 25. If you do the math, traveling at 25 times the speed of sound (over 19,181 mph) is enough to cross Washington to Tokyo in under two hours.

However, the Rockwell X-30 never made it to the prototype stage, despite being a collaborative effort by the Department of Defense, NASA, and other contractors like Rockwell International and General Dynamics. Unfortunately, Congress ended funding in 1994 before NASA and others had a chance to build a full-scale X-30, and the world never got to see the much-awaited successor of the beguiling SR-71 Blackbird.