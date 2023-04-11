The 5 Best ChatGPT Apps For iPhone

By now it's clear that ChatGPT isn't just a quick fad but the beginning of a whole new way we can use technology in our daily lives. Built by OpenAI, ChatGPT is a conversation-based AI model that relies on a huge swath of data and pattern recognition programming to predict the best way to respond to your input. The chatbot immediately became popular when it launched in November 2022 with its GPT-3.5 model. Just a few months later, OpenAI released GPT-4 with massive improvements. Future, more advanced, models will only further push the limits of how powerful artificial intelligence can get.

ChatGPT isn't replacing people (for now) but rather serves as a tool to make all sorts of intellectual labor easier. You can use ChatGPT and other AI models in a wide variety of ways by giving it commands or asking questions, then following up in the conversation to fine-tune or supplement the bot's responses. People have already used the technology to generate cover letters for job applications, brainstorm ideas, write computer code, explain subject matter or summarize blocks of text like news articles, and even come up with new cooking recipes.

While you can use ChatGPT straight from OpenAI's website, many are incorporating the AI into their workflow by using browser extensions or third-party apps that are built on ChatGPT, including ones for the iPhone.