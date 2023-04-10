Is It Ok To Leave Your Nintendo Switch In The Dock?

There are a number of reasons why you may want (or need) to dock your Nintendo Switch, or even leave it docked for extended periods of time. Maybe you prefer to play on your TV because of the larger screen, spending far less time in handheld mode. Perhaps you're worried about draining the Switch's battery, so you keep it docked or plugged in whenever it's not in use. Or it could be that you play a lot in handheld mode but tend to dock the Switch overnight so that it'll have a full charge the next day.

Even with a bevy of reasons to leave your Switch in the dock, you probably still have concerns. There's an argument to be made about the small but consistent power draw causing your electric bill to inflate, but the overall impact of something like a Switch isn't particularly significant.

A bigger worry is the potential for overcharging or consistent charging reducing the overall battery life of the console — such as what happens with modern smartphones. So, will leaving your Switch plugged in or charging in the dock start degrading the battery over time?